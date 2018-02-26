Gale signed a minor-league contract with the Dodgers on Sunday, Chris Cotillo of SB Nation reports.

Gale spent the majority of 2017 with Triple-A El Paso where he slashed .278/.328/.365 before getting called up to the Padres. He appeared in just three games at the big-league level. The 30-year-old catcher has been invited to the Dodgers' major-league camp but will likely begin the season at Triple-A Oklahoma City as organizational depth.