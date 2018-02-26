Dodgers' Rocky Gale: Inks minor-league deal with Dodgers
Gale signed a minor-league contract with the Dodgers on Sunday, Chris Cotillo of SB Nation reports.
Gale spent the majority of 2017 with Triple-A El Paso where he slashed .278/.328/.365 before getting called up to the Padres. He appeared in just three games at the big-league level. The 30-year-old catcher has been invited to the Dodgers' major-league camp but will likely begin the season at Triple-A Oklahoma City as organizational depth.
More News
-
Rocky Gale: Released by Padres•
-
Padres' Rocky Gale: Designated for assignment•
-
Padres' Rocky Gale: Gunning for backup catcher role•
-
Padres' Rocky Gale: Contract purchased from Triple-A•
-
Padres' Rocky Gale: Receives promotion to Triple-A El Paso•
-
Padres' Rocky Gale: Reassigned to minor league camp Monday•
-
Top 30 position battles this spring
Could David Dahl crack the Rockies lineup? Is Blake Parker the Angels closer? Where the heck...
-
10-team H2H points mock
Heath Cummings discusses his ace-heavy approach in smaller leagues.
-
2018 Fantasy baseball: Best breakouts
SportsLine simulated the entire MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft breakout...
-
How early is too early for Acuna?
Scott White considers the reward and risk of drafting the most hyped rookie since Kris Bry...
-
Roto Auction Values
Got an auction draft coming up? Check out how much our experts think you should be bidding...
-
Roto Auction Values
Got an auction draft coming up? Check out how much our experts think you should be bidding...