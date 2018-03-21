The Dodgers reassigned Gale to minor-league camp Tuesday, Andy McCullough of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Gale signed a minor-league deal with the Dodgers in late February and the reassignment is hardly a surprise with Yasmani Grandal, Austin Barnes and Kyle Farmer currently healthy. The 30-year-old slashed .287/.328/.365 at the Triple-A level in 2017 and is likely to head up at Triple-A Oklahoma City.