Gale will start at catcher and bat eighth Thursday against the Cubs, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.

Even with top catcher Austin Barnes scuffling at the plate of late, Gale hasn't seen any increase in his workload. Gale will be making just his fourth start since getting the call from Triple-A Oklahoma City on April 10 and will likely only be included in the lineup when Barnes requires a routine maintenance day.

