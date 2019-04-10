Gale was recalled from Triple-A Oklahoma City on Wednesday.

Gale will take the roster spot of Russell Martin (back), who was sent to the injured list in a corresponding move. The 31-year-old Gale should serve as the team's No. 2 catcher (behind Austin Barnes) until Martin is ready to return. He is just 2-for-22 (.091) in his big-league career.

