Manager Dave Roberts stated Monday that Sasaki will be on the roster for the team's National League Wild Card Series against the Reds, Bob Nightengale of USA Today reports.

Sasaki has looked sharp since his return from a right shoulder impingement, racking up four strikeouts in two scoreless relief appearances (two innings) during the final week of the regular season. Tanner Scott, Alex Vesia and Blake Treinen will be LA's top options in high-leverage situations heading into the postseason, but it wouldn't be a surprise to see Sasaki called upon in a key scenario or two given his electric stuff.