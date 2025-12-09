Dodgers general manager Brandon Gomes said in November that Sasaki will "absolutely" be in the team's starting rotation next season, Brian Murphy of MLB.com reports.

Sasaki thrived down the stretch of the regular season and playoffs as a reliever, but Gomes noted that shifting Sasaki to the bullpen was more about "trying to get his delivery back." Gomes added of Sasaki that "we're definitely viewing him as a starter and a really good one." Sasaki posted a 4.72 ERA while walking 22 batters over 34.1 innings in his eight starts for the Dodgers in 2025, but the team is confident Sasaki's struggles in the rotation were related to his mechanics, which they feel have been corrected. The 24-year-old is sure to have workload restrictions as he transitions back to a starting role, though the Dodgers' preference for a six-man rotation will make that easier.