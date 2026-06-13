Dodgers' Roki Sasaki: Gives up seven runs, takes loss

Sasaki (3-4) was tagged with the loss Friday against the White Sox after allowing seven runs on seven hits and three walks across 4.1 innings. He struck out four.

Sasaki was coming off one of the most dominant outings of his career after striking out 10 across seven shutout innings in a no-decision against the Angels on June 5. However, he couldn't keep it rolling against one of the hottest offenses in the AL. Sasaki seemed to be finding his groove, as he had gone four straight starts allowing two or fewer earned runs before Friday. He'll look to bounce back in his next start, which should come at home against the Rays.