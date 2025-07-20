Sasaki (shoulder) has been reaching 90 mph with his fastball in recent bullpen sessions, per MLB.com.

Though Sasaki is capable of touching triple digits with his heater when he's fully ramped up, this update nonetheless indicates that the rookie right-hander is making progress in his recovery from a right shoulder impingement. Sasaki is said to be pain-free, though he's been throwing off a mound for only about a week and has yet to face live hitters, so he likely remains weeks away from a return. Should he continue to progress without any setbacks, Sasaki could be back with the Dodgers in late August.