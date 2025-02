Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said Wednesday on MLB Network that he anticipates Sasaki pitching during the March 18-19 series against the Cubs in Tokyo.

The Dodgers will be taking a cautious approach to Sasaki's workload this season, but they also recognize the importance of giving him a start in his native country. Fellow Japanese hurler Yoshinobu Yamamoto is also expected to pitch in the series, as is the Cubs' Shota Imanaga.