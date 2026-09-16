Sasaki (finger) tossed 48 pitches during his live bullpen session Wednesday, Jack Harris of the California Post reports.

Sasaki's live session Wednesday came in lieu of a start that he was originally lined up for against the Reds on Thursday. Dodgers manager Dave Roberts told reporters that Sasaki's bullpen session went well, and the team will now decide whether the right-hander returns as a starter or reliever for the rest of the regular season. Sasaki figures to operate out of the bullpen during the playoffs, though he would be an option for the rotation if a spot opens up due to injury.