Manager Dave Roberts said Tuesday that Sasaki will make his MLB debut March 19 against the Cubs in the second game of the Tokyo Series, Kirsten Watson of Spectrum SportsNet LA reports.

The expectation all spring had been that Sasaki would get to pitch while the Dodgers were in Japan, but it has now been made official. The 23-year-old made his second appearance of the spring Tuesday in Los Angeles' final Cactus League game, allowing just one hit over four shutout innings while striking out two batters and walking two. His first regular-season test will come against a Cubs squad that posted an .868 OPS during spring training -- the highest of any team.