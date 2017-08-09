Dodgers' Ronny Brito: Out for season
Brito will be out for the rest of the 2017 season with a leg injury, The Standard-Examiner reports.
Brito suffered the injury during Tuesday's game as an opposing baserunner slid hard into second base to try and break up the double play, but caught the shortstop's leg in the process. The team hasn't revealed the severity of the injury, but Brito will have the next seven months to recover before the start of spring training. During 16 games with the rookie-level Ogden Raptors, Brito was hitting .238/.262/.349 with one home run, seven RBI and 12 runs.
