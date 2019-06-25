Dodgers' Ross Stripling: Abbreviated start likely on tap
Stripling is expected to make an abbreviated start in his return to the rotation Tuesday against the Diamondbacks, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.
No specific limitations are in place for Stripling, but since he hasn't started since April 25 nor exceeded two innings in any of his relief appearances since that time, his arm isn't properly conditioned to handle a normal starter's workload. After making a spot start last week, Julio Urias has been moved back to the bullpen and should be available to cover multiple innings behind Stripling in what could be a piggyback arrangement. Stripling should gradually raise his pitch count in his subsequent starts in place of Rich Hill (forearm), who is facing an extended absence.
