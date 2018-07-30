Sripling (8-3) allowed four runs on seven hits and one walk across four innings while taking the loss Sunday against the Braves. He struck out five.

Stripling was touched up for two runs on three hits in the first inning before allowing a two-run home run to Nick Markakis in the third. He threw a hefty 72 percent of his pitches for strikes, but he paid the price for missing over the plate rather often. Stripling has struggled in two outings since the All-Star break, allowing nine earned runs in 8.2 innings in that span. He still has a sharp 2.68 on the season along with a sparkling 30:3 K:BB in July, so he'll look to get back on track next weekend against the Astros.