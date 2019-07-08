Stripling (3-3) allowed four runs on six hits with no walks across 4.1 innings to take the loss Sunday against the Padres. He struck out three.

All the major damage to Stripling's ledger came via the home run, including solo shots in the first and second innings before a three-run job off reliever Pedro Baez allowed two of his baserunners to score in the fifth. He threw the ball well at times, as 69 percent of his pitches went for strikes and he refrained from walking a batter for the first time as a starter this year. Still, Stripling has allowed eight runs across nine innings in his last two outings and could head back to the bullpen after the All-Star break.