Dodgers' Ross Stripling: Allows four runs in loss to Padres
Stripling (3-3) allowed four runs on six hits with no walks across 4.1 innings to take the loss Sunday against the Padres. He struck out three.
All the major damage to Stripling's ledger came via the home run, including solo shots in the first and second innings before a three-run job off reliever Pedro Baez allowed two of his baserunners to score in the fifth. He threw the ball well at times, as 69 percent of his pitches went for strikes and he refrained from walking a batter for the first time as a starter this year. Still, Stripling has allowed eight runs across nine innings in his last two outings and could head back to the bullpen after the All-Star break.
More News
-
Dodgers' Ross Stripling: Whiffs seven in 4.2 innings•
-
Dodgers' Ross Stripling: Set to start Tuesday•
-
Dodgers' Ross Stripling: Yields two runs in starting return•
-
Dodgers' Ross Stripling: Abbreviated start likely on tap•
-
Dodgers' Ross Stripling: Set to start Tuesday•
-
Dodgers' Ross Stripling: Expected to move into rotation•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
2019 Fantasy Baseball All Stars
Chris Towers goes through each position to put together the ultimate All-Star roster for the...
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 16 picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Plate discipline standouts, breakouts
Ariel Cohen breaks down swing and contact rates on pitches inside and outside the zone to identify...
-
Waivers: Jansen remains scorching
Some of our preseason favorites are starting to turn things around, which makes them worth...
-
2019 Fantasy Baseball trade chart
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Midseason top 25 prospects
Between promotions, injuries, risers and fallers, the prospect landscape has changed a bit...