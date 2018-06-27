Dodgers' Ross Stripling: Allows one in no-decision
Stripling allowed one run on seven hits and a walk while striking out four over five innings in Tuesday's loss to the Cubs. He did not factor into the decision.
Stripling allowed just a solo home run to Javier Baez with two outs in the fifth inning, but the floodgates came off after that against the bullpen in the eventual 9-4 loss. The five innings matched the fewest he's gone in his last nine starts, as he needed 86 pitches (58 strikes) to get to that point before being lifted for a pinch-hitter in the home half of the frame. Though he struck out just four in this one, the 28-year-old finishes June with an absurd 30:1 K:BB and sits at 89:12 over 77.1 innings on the year. He'll carry a terrific 1.98 ERA into Sunday's home start against the Rockies.
