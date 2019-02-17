Dodgers' Ross Stripling: Back to playing catch
Stripling (illness) played catch Saturday and will do the same Sunday, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.
Stripling's arrival at spring training had been delayed due to an upper-respiratory illness, but it seems like he's made at least a limited return. This doesn't seem like an issue that will keep him out much longer, so he figures to resume his normal preparation for a swingman role relatively soon.
