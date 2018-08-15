Dodgers' Ross Stripling: Battling sore back
Stripling may not be available to pitch against the Giants on Tuesday as he deals with back soreness, Pedro Moura of The Athletic Los Angeles reports.
The Dodgers moved Stripling to the bullpen over the weekend to help alleviate some injury issues, but now the right-hander has an injury of his own. The issue doesn't appear overly severe at this point, as the team has yet to fully rule him unavailable for Tuesday's game.
More News
-
Dodgers' Ross Stripling: Moves to bullpen for now•
-
Dodgers' Ross Stripling: Takes no-decision in return•
-
Dodgers' Ross Stripling: Returns from DL•
-
Dodgers' Ross Stripling: Remains on track to start Thursday•
-
Dodgers' Ross Stripling: Throws simulated game•
-
Dodgers' Ross Stripling: Eyeing return vs. Rockies•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Bullpen Report: Half the league in flux
What's eating Wade Davis? Are we done with Corey Knebel? How much longer for Hector Rondon?...
-
Waiver Wire: On Toussaint, Ward debuts
The Angels are promoting a prospect who could pay real dividends in Fantasy. Meanwhile, a couple...
-
Waivers: Gausman, Glasnow must-add?
If you're looking for pitching upside, we've got some for you on the waiver wire at the start...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 21
A high number of off days in Week 21 (Aug. 13-19) allows the two teams with eight games to...
-
Week 21 two-start pitcher rankings
The two-start pitcher rankings for Week 21 (Aug. 13-19) are dominated by high-end hurlers,...
-
2018 Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 21
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start