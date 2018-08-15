Stripling may not be available to pitch against the Giants on Tuesday as he deals with back soreness, Pedro Moura of The Athletic Los Angeles reports.

The Dodgers moved Stripling to the bullpen over the weekend to help alleviate some injury issues, but now the right-hander has an injury of his own. The issue doesn't appear overly severe at this point, as the team has yet to fully rule him unavailable for Tuesday's game.