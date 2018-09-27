Stripling (8-6) took the loss Wednesday, allowing three runs on five hits and two walks while striking out two over 1.2 innings against the Diamondbacks.

It was another brief outing for Stripling, who's been unable to work more than 3.1 innings in four straight starts, while taking the loss in three of those. The 28-year-old got through the first inning without much incident, but ran into trouble in the second frame with a home run, a triple, a double, two singles and a walk allowed before being lifted. While he may shift to the bullpen should the Dodgers make the postseason, this figures to be Stripling's final appearance of the regular season.