Stripling (back) threw off flat ground Wednesday and will pitch a bullpen session Thursday in Los Angeles, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.

Stripling was initially supposed to throw a bullpen session Wednesday, but the club has elected to hold off on that for another 24 hours. Expect him to return to the active roster either this weekend or in the early stages of next week if all goes well during Thursday's session.

