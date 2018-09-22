Stripling didn't factor into the decision against the Padres on Friday, giving up two earned runs on three hits over 3.1 innings, striking out four and walking two as the Dodgers fell 5-3.

Stripling hasn't quite been able to recapture his brilliant form since returning from the disabled list with a back injury, as this marked his second straight where he's lasted just 3.1 frames before getting chased from the game. His 2.84 ERA and 1.15 WHIP for the season are still great numbers, so he'll look to get back on that track in his next start which will see him take the mound on the road against the Diamondbacks on Wednesday.