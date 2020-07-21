Stripling will begin the season at the Dodgers' No. 5 starter, Michael J. Duarte of NBC LA reports.

Stripling had been battling Dustin May for the open rotation spot created when David Price opted out of the season, and manager Dave Roberts confirmed Monday that Stripling will be given first crack at holding down a starting role. The right-hander threw a simulated game Saturday and is lined up to pitch in the Dodgers' second game of the season against the Giants. Stripling has enjoyed success as a starter in the past and could be a strong option in both daily and season-long fantasy leagues.