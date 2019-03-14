Manager Dave Roberts said Wednesday that Stripling will continue to build up towards a starter's workload, Jorge Castillo of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Stripling is scheduled to pitch four innings during Wednesday's spring start against the White Sox as he remains on the path to work as a starter. Clayton Kershaw (shoulder) and Walker Buehler are still on the comeback trail, otherwise Stripling likely would have begun to wind down in preparation for a bullpen role. The 29-year-old will likely be in the starting rotation should Kershaw or Buehler not be ready to begin the season.