Stripling (4-1) earned the win by allowing four hits over five shutout innings against the Pirates on Tuesday. He struck out seven and did not walk a batter.

Stripling may not have reach the higher strikeout totals of his previous outings, but was fantastic once again Tuesday, holding the Pirates to four singles. The 28-year-old has given up only five runs (four earned) over his last six starts (34 innings), with 47 strikeouts in that stretch. Stripling's next start is currently expected to come against the Rangers next Tuesday.