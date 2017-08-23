Manager Dave Roberts named Stripling as a candidate to start Saturday's game against the Brewers, Jerry Crasnick of ESPN.com reports.

After starting 14 games for the Dodgers as a rookie in 2016, Stripling has worked exclusively in relief this season, submitting a 3.41 ERA and 1.21 WHIP over 58 innings. The Dodgers are seemingly intent to deploy Stripling as a long reliever over the final few weeks of the regular season, but with Alex Wood (chest) becoming the latest starter to hit the team's growing list of injured pitchers, few other appealing rotation alternatives exist on the 40-man roster. Since he's tossed no more than three innings in any outing with the big club during the campaign, Stripling could face a limited pitch count if he indeed receives the nod Saturday in what would likely just be a spot start. The Dodgers are hopeful that at least two of Wood, Clayton Kershaw (back) and Yu Darvish (back) will return from the DL next week, which would allow Stripling to head back to the bullpen.