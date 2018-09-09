Dodgers' Ross Stripling: Could start Wednesday
Stripling could be in line to start Wednesday's game at Cincinnati, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.
Clayton Kershaw will have his started pushed back a day, potentially opening up the spot for Stripling. The right-hander was activated off the 10-day disabled list Friday and recorded one out in his lone appearance out of the bullpen. The 28-year-old missed most of August with a back injury.
