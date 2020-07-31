Stripling (2-0) picked up the win against the Diamondbacks on Thursday, allowing three runs on four hits and a pair of walks while striking out two across 5.1 innings.

Stripling held the Diamondbacks scoreless until Ketel Marte broke through with a solo home run in the third inning. Overall, it wasn't the cleanest outing, but Stripling still managed to get the job done while his teammates provided ample run support. He'll look to stay undefeated during his next scheduled start Wednesday at San Diego.