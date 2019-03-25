Dodgers' Ross Stripling: Excels in final tuneup
Stripling limited the Angels to one run over three innings in Sunday's 8-4 exhibition loss, scattering three hits and one walk and striking out none.
Though Stripling failed to record a punchout in his final spring tuneup, he at least induced three swinging strikes and recorded eight of his nine outs via groundballs or infield flies. With Clayton Kershaw (shoulder) and Rich Hill (knee) both bound for the injured list to begin the season, Stripling will break camp as a member of the rotation and make his first start Friday at home versus the Diamondbacks.
More News
-
Dodgers' Ross Stripling: Will open season in rotation•
-
Dodgers' Ross Stripling: Will draw start Sunday•
-
Dodgers' Ross Stripling: Continues ramping up as starter•
-
Dodgers' Ross Stripling: Likely to get start early•
-
Dodgers' Ross Stripling: Seems back to full health•
-
Dodgers' Ross Stripling: Back to playing catch•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
2019 Fantasy Baseball rankings, sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
A deep sleeper from every team
Heath Cummings gives you one sleeper outside of the top 300 in ADP for every team.
-
2019 Fantasy baseball sleepers, busts
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Breakouts 2.0
Heath Cummings shares the upside of eight more breakouts. These could be next year's early-round...
-
Busts 2.0
Heath Cummings already told you who he thinks is being drafted too high. Now he has seven more...
-
Sleepers 2.0
These 10 sleepers are way too low in the consensus rankings according to Heath Cummings. Snag...