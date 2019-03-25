Stripling limited the Angels to one run over three innings in Sunday's 8-4 exhibition loss, scattering three hits and one walk and striking out none.

Though Stripling failed to record a punchout in his final spring tuneup, he at least induced three swinging strikes and recorded eight of his nine outs via groundballs or infield flies. With Clayton Kershaw (shoulder) and Rich Hill (knee) both bound for the injured list to begin the season, Stripling will break camp as a member of the rotation and make his first start Friday at home versus the Diamondbacks.

