Dodgers' Ross Stripling: Exits with stiff neck
Stripling was removed from Wednesday's start against the Angels after five innings due to a stiff neck, Alanna Rizzo of Spectrum SportsNet LA reports.
Stripling allowed two runs on three hits and had thrown only 62 pitches, so it was quite a surprise when he didn't take the mound for the sixth inning after batting for himself in the previous frame. More information should be available on the injury within the next couple days.
