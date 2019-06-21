Dodgers' Ross Stripling: Expected to move into rotation
Stripling is expected to take Rich Hill's (forearm) spot in the starting rotation, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.
Julio Urias drew the start Thursday night against the Giants, but it appears as though Stripling is in line to take over with Hill likely facing a 3-to-4 week absence. "I think he's earned that opportunity," stated Andrew Friedman, the Dodgers' president of baseball operations. Assuming Stripling does move into the starting rotation, his next outing would line up for Tuesday in Arizona.
