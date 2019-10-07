Stripling will be available out of the bullpen for Game 4 of the NLDS against the Nationals on Monday and is expected to follow Rich Hill, Pedro Moura of The Athletic reports.

According to Moura, Stripling has been dealing with a stye in his right eye, but he was able to insert his contacts and has been cleared to pitch. With Hill not expected to throw more than four innings, Stripling figures to eat up at least a few frames in Game 4.