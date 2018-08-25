Dodgers' Ross Stripling: Expects to return Tuesday
Stripling (back) expects to return Tuesday, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.
Stripling faced live hitting Saturday and reportedly felt good after the session. Provided he still feels good the day after, he should have little trouble hitting his Tuesday target. He'll be in a bullpen role when he returns to Los Angeles.
