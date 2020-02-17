Dodgers' Ross Stripling: Exploring new changeup grip
Stripling has been experimenting with a new grip on his changeup, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.
The results of the experiment have thus far been encouraging enough to prompt the Dodgers to set up special video to better examine the offering. Per Statcast, Stripling threw a changeup 14.7 percent of the time in 2019, with opposing hitters registering a .269 average against the pitch.
