Stripling (toe) expects to come off the disabled list to start either Aug. 9 or 10 against Colorado, Pedro Moura of The Athletic Los Angeles reports.

Stripling was placed on the 10-day disabled list with a toe injury Monday, but he shouldn't remain on the shelf for long. If all goes well, Stripling is optimistic that he'll return sometime during the Dodgers' series against the Rockies from Aug. 9-12.