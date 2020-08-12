Stripling (3-1) took the loss against San Diego on Tuesday, pitching 4.2 innings and allowing six runs (two earned) on six hits and two walks while striking out four.

Only two of the runs charged to Stripling were earned, though he played a part in his own demise with a third-inning throwing error that allowed a run to score and contributed to a five-run frame for San Diego. Four of those runs came on a grand slam by Manny Machado, and Stripling served up another long ball -- this time to Jurickson Profar -- in the fifth inning. The outing was the shortest of the campaign for Stripling, who saw his three-start win streak end with the loss. He'll try to get back on track when he heads down the road to face the Angels on Sunday in his next scheduled start.