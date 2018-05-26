Stripling (2-1) struck out 10 and walked zero in a win over the Padres on Friday, allowing one unearned run on six hits in 6.2 innings.

Over his last four consecutive starts, Stripling has allowed just three earned runs across 22 innings of work, striking out 31 against two walks in that span. He's brought his season ERA down to 1.74 to go along with a 1.19 WHIP and a 50:9 K:BB in 41.1 innings. With the injuries in the Dodgers' rotation, Stripling figures to toe the rubber again in a start at home next week against the Phillies.