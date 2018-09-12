Dodgers' Ross Stripling: Fans four in short start
Stripling allowed one run on three hits and one walk while striking out four across 3.1 innings Wednesday against the Reds. He didn't factor into the decision.
Stripling allowed a first-inning homer to Jose Peraza but settled in from there and allowed just one hit over the next 2.1 innings before exiting. The right-hander hadn't started in over a month entering Wednesday, which explains his removal after just 51 pitches (30 of which were strikes). It's unclear if Stripling will get another start or head back to the bullpen.
