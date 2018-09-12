Stripling allowed one run on three hits and one walk while striking out four across 3.1 innings Wednesday against the Reds. He didn't factor into the decision.

Stripling allowed a first-inning homer to Jose Peraza but settled in from there and allowed just one hit over the next 2.1 innings before exiting. The right-hander hadn't started in over a month entering Wednesday, which explains his removal after just 51 pitches (30 of which were strikes). It's unclear if Stripling will get another start or head back to the bullpen.