Stripling (illness) tossed two scoreless innings in his return to action Monday. He struck out two.

Stripling was scratched from his previous start due to an illness from earlier in the month, but it seems like that issue is in the rear-view mirror now. Stripling can now put his focus back on maintaining his spot in the Dodger bullpen.

