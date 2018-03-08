Dodgers' Ross Stripling: Fans two in return to action
Stripling (illness) tossed two scoreless innings in his return to action Monday. He struck out two.
Stripling was scratched from his previous start due to an illness from earlier in the month, but it seems like that issue is in the rear-view mirror now. Stripling can now put his focus back on maintaining his spot in the Dodger bullpen.
More News
-
Dodgers' Ross Stripling: Scratched from appearance with illness•
-
Dodgers' Ross Stripling: Spins two scoreless innings Sunday•
-
Dodgers' Ross Stripling: Likely starter for Sunday•
-
Dodgers' Ross Stripling: Fans five over three innings against Brewers•
-
Dodgers' Ross Stripling: Starting Saturday against Milwaukee•
-
Dodgers' Ross Stripling: Could pick up start Saturday•
-
Fantasy baseball: Don't sleep on Shaw
SportsLine simulated the 2018 season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
2018 Fantasy baseball rankings: Best 3B
Our advanced model simulated the MLB season 10,000 times and came up with surprising resul...
-
Scott White's Tout Wars team
Our Scott White had a plan going into his second ever Tout Wars draft, and he abandoned it...
-
Berrios is not worth the hype
Jose Berrios can still become a pitcher to help anchor Fantasy rotations, but Chris Towers...
-
Rankings debate: Our outliers?
We all have players we simply don't like as much as the rest of the Fantasy universe. Chris...
-
Podcast: How to draft starting pitchers
The landscape has changed as starting pitchers no longer provide the innings we once expected....