Dodgers' Ross Stripling: Fires five strong innings
Stripling (4-3) earned the win Saturday in Boston after giving up one run on four hits over five innings. He struck out seven and did not issue a walk.
Stripling surrendered four runs in each of his last two starts, but he was able to stifle the Red Sox on Saturday. The 29-year-old has a 3.65 ERA, 1.23 WHIP and 69:19 K:BB through 66.2 innings and lines up to start Thursday in Philadelphia.
