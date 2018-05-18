Dodgers' Ross Stripling: Friday's outing postponed
Stripling will not make a start Friday as the Dodgers' game against Washington has been postponed due to inclement weather, Pedro Moura of The Athletic reports.
The two teams will play a doubleheader Saturday, so Stripling will just get pushed back a day as he is set to take the bump during Game 1 of the twin-bill.
