Dodgers' Ross Stripling: Gets fifth straight win
Stripling (5-1) got the win against the Braves, giving up two earned runs on four hits over 6.2 innings, striking out six and walking none in Sunday's 7-2 victory for the Dodgers.
Make that five straight wins and another solid stat line for the red-hot righty, who has now yielded just six earned runs and posted an outrageous 53:4 K:BB over his last seven starts. His current ratios of a 1.65 ERA and a 1.05 WHIP might not stay quite that pristine all season, but Stripling has posted a 3.32 ERA over his 227.2 career innings at the big-league level, so he could very well continue to provide excellent fantasy value going forward, even if he doesn't stay quite this hot.
