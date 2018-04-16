Dodgers' Ross Stripling: Gives up first run
Stripling gave up a run on two hits and a walk over an inning in Sunday's 7-2 win over the Diamondbacks.
The run broke up Stripling's impressive 9.1-inning scoreless streak to begin the year. The 28-year-old was quietly one of the Dodgers' more-reliable relievers last season when he posted a 3.75 ERA and a 9.0 K/9 over 74.1 innings. Stripling does have 16 starts under his belt (14 coming in 2015), but barring an injury to one of its current starters, the Dodgers will likely keep the righty in a multi-inning relief role.
