Dodgers' Ross Stripling: Gives up run in relief
Stripling gave up a run on three hits while striking out one over two innings of relief Wednesday against the Braves.
The 27-year-old has fared well since returning to the majors July 4, posting a 1.50 ERA and 0.83 WHIP over 12 innings. Stripling's season ERA still sits at 3.42, and with a crowded bullpen following the trade deadline, the Dodgers may opt to send him back down to the minors once Clayton Kershaw (back) and Brandon McCarthy (finger) return from the disabled list.
