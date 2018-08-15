Stripling (back) was placed on the 10-day disabled list Wednesday, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic Los Angeles reports.

Stripling said his L4 and L5 discs are worn and smashed together -- something that dates back to college -- though he added that the issue isn't anything overly serious. An MRI showed no structural damage, and the right-hander is hoping to be activated when first eligible next Friday (Aug. 24).