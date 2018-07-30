Dodgers' Ross Stripling: Headed to DL
Stripling was placed on the 10-day disabled list Monday due to a toe injury, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.
It's unclear as to when Stripling suffered the injury, but he'll be sidelined for at least 10 days, and Dylan Floro will get the call from Triple-A Oklahoma City. Manager Dave Roberts stated Stripling will require between 10-to-12 days days on the shelf until returning to action, per J.P. Hoornstra of the Los Angeles Daily News.
More News
-
Dodgers' Ross Stripling: Allows four runs in loss to Braves•
-
Dodgers' Ross Stripling: Surrenders five vs. Phillies•
-
Dodgers' Ross Stripling: Six shutout innings•
-
Dodgers' Ross Stripling: Shuts down Angels for seventh win•
-
Dodgers' Ross Stripling: Strikes out seven in no-decision•
-
Dodgers' Ross Stripling: Allows one in no-decision•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Breaking down the deadline deals
The trading has been fast and furious so far, and Fantasy owners are struggling to keep up....
-
Waivers: Wheeler continues to roll
One NL East pitcher shined in what may have been his last start with his team. Another is about...
-
Top 10 sleepers hitters for Week 19
In a week with few good matchups for hitters, Scott White sees a lot to like in the Athletics...
-
Week 19 two-start pitcher rankings
Are we ready to trust in Robbie Ray and Jon Gray yet? What about Tanner Roark after a brilliant...
-
Fantasy baseball trade chart: Ray drops
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Fantasy baseball rankings for Week 19
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start