Stripling was placed on the 10-day disabled list Monday due to a toe injury, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.

It's unclear as to when Stripling suffered the injury, but he'll be sidelined for at least 10 days, and Dylan Floro will get the call from Triple-A Oklahoma City. Manager Dave Roberts stated Stripling will require between 10-to-12 days days on the shelf until returning to action, per J.P. Hoornstra of the Los Angeles Daily News.