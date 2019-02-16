Dodgers' Ross Stripling: Held back by illness
Stripling hasn't reported to camp as of Saturday morning due to an upper respiratory issue, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.
The issue isn't expected to be a major one, as Stripling reportedly could return as early as later in the day Saturday. The illness is unlikely to significantly affect his preparation for the upcoming season, a season in which he's expected to fill a swingman role.
