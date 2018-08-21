Stripling (back) is aiming to return from the 10-day disabled list over the weekend, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic Los Angeles reports.

Stripling landed on the disabled list last week with a back injury, though it sounds like his stay on the shelf could be a brief one. He threw off flat ground at max effort Tuesday, and the right-hander could be cleared to rejoin the Dodgers during their three-game series against the Padres if he completes a live batting practice session later in the week with no issues. Prior to landing on the disabled list, the 28-year-old -- who recently transitioned to a relief role -- compiled a shiny 2.62 ERA and 121:17 K:BB across 110 innings.