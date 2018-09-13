Stripling is scheduled to start Sunday against the Cardinals, Andy McCullough of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Stripling will rejoin the starting rotation in place of Alex Wood, who was shifted to the bullpen after getting tagged for seven runs (six earned) across 3.2 innings in his last start (against the Reds). The 28-year-old right-hander has been stellar as a starter this season, posting a 2.94 ERA, 1.12 WHIP and 108:12 K:BB across 18 outings (98 innings).