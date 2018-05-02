Stripling is expected to work out of the bullpen when he's next available over the weekend against the Padres in Monterrey, Mexico, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.

With Rich Hill (finger) missing a third consecutive turn through the rotation, Stripling made his first start of the season Monday against the Diamondbacks in what was essentially a bullpen game. Stripling needed 66 pitches to get through four innings in that contest, giving up four runs on eight hits and one walk to take the loss. Hill has apparently progressed well over the past few days and is slated to come off the 10-day disabled list to take the hill Sunday, so Stripling will transition back to the long-relief role he has filled successfully for much of the season.