Dodgers' Ross Stripling: Likely headed to IL
Stripling (neck) is likely headed to the 10-day injured list, Jorge Castillo of the Los Angeles Times reports.
He isn't throwing his scheduled bullpen Saturday and won't throw one Sunday either, meaning he won't be ready for his scheduled start Tuesday, hence the IL speculation. Julio Urias seems like the best bet to slot into the rotation in the short term. Stripling's likely IL stint can be backdated to July 25.
